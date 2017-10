(AMP) — Oreo is branching out, yet again.

This time, they are dipping the mini thin version of the cookie in fudge. So now you’ll be able to eat even more Oreos and not feel as guilty.

Oreo Thins Bites Fudge Dipped were spotted in several Instagram posts that said “#ComingSoon.”

Update: The new Oreo Thins Bites will not hit shelves until December or January. They will be available in Original, Mint, and Chocolate flavors. Huge thanks to @foodlandhi and @snackjunkiefinland for the info! A post shared by @candyhunting on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

