Flosstradamus Dishes on What’s Next as a Solo Endeavor

I was excited to talk to Flosstradamus again, not only because the former duo is now a solo endeavor, but because we’ll be seeing them soon at Boo Bash!

The once iconic duo has been around since 2007, so they’ve left fans wondering “what’s next?” with Curt Cameruci in the driver’s seat of Flosstradamus now as a solo act.

He’s hopeful and has a lot in store for fans. We also dish on Halloween and what he’s going to show up to The Fillmore dressed up as!

Don’t forget to grab your tickets for Boo Bash Halloween night at The Fillmore starring Afrojack, Flosstradamus, and Jonas Blue.

Get your tix HERE