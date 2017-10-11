Cardi B Brings ‘Bodak Yellow’ to ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’

In addition to performing, she took home five awards.
Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Cardi B brought a high energy performance of her hit single “Bodak Yellow” to last night’s (Oct. 10) BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In addition to performing, the rapper twon awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, Best New Artist and the Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style).

Check out Cardi’s performance, which contains explicit language, at Radio.com and see the full list of winners from last night’s show below.

Best Hip-Hop Video:
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group:
DJ Khaled f., Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Hot Ticket Performer:
Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year:
Benny Boom

DJ of the Year:
DJ Khaled

Producer of the Year:
Metro Boomin

MVP of the Year:
DJ Khaled

Single of the Year:
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B

Hustler of the Year:
Cardi B

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style):
Cardi B

Best Mixtape:
Cardi B – Gangsta B—- Music Vol. 2

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse:
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti f. Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track:
JAY-Z – “The Story Of O.J.”

