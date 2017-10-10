Yo Gotti Announces New Album ‘I Still Am’

Yo Gotti has announced a new studio album titled I Still Am, which will be released on Oct. 27.

The announcement was coupled with the release of the new track “Juice.”

The album features guests spots from Nicki Minaj, who is featured on the album’s lead single “Rake It Up,” as well as Chris Brown, Meek Mill, French Montana, 21 Savage, and YFN Lucci.

I Still Am serves as the sequel to Gotti’s seminal 2013 release I Am, which included the hit singles “I Know” featuring Rich Homie Quan and “Act Right” featuring Jeezy & YG.

Check out the full tracklisting for I Still Am below and “Juice,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

1. Betrayal

2. Back Gate

3. Brown Bag

4. Rake It Up ft. Nicki Minaj

5. Juice

6. Different

7. Save It For Me ft. Chris Brown

8. 2809

9. One on One ft. YFN Lucci & Meek Mill

10. Oh Yeah ft. French Montana

11. Yellow Tape ft. 21 Savage

12. Don’t Wanna Go Back

13. Around The World