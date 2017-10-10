Tamagotchi, Digital Pet, '90s

The Tamagotchi Is Returning

(Source: Flickr/_jennieMarie)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Everyone’s favorite digital pet (to kill) from the ’90s is coming back.

Mashable reports Bandi Namco is releasing a miniature version of the Tamagotchi in the U.S. on Nov. 3.

The tiny key chain toys start as virtual eggs that players hatch and nurture into adulthood by offering food and care.

The new versions will come in six different shells equipped with three buttons that will help you care for and clean up after your pixelated pet.

The original Tamagotchis, which were launched in 1996 in Japan, quickly became one of the biggest toy fads of the 1990s and early 2000s after being released in the U.S. in 1997.

The mini will be sold with a suggested retail price of $14.99.

 

