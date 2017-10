Even those of us who aren’t Star Wars fans might shed a tear at this trailer.

Carrie Fisher pops up in the middle of the trailer as Princess Leia during an intense scene with her on screen son Kylo Ren. It also begins with some words from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker – which is something we didn’t get last movie.

All of the other beloved characters from Star Wars 7 pop up in the trailer too, well…. not all of them. RIP Han Solo.

