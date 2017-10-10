Jhene Aiko’s Newest Tattoo: Big Sean’s Face [PICS]

By Rat & Puff
(Mike Windle/Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean began dating in June of 2016 and have had a pretty solid relationship since then. So solid, that Aiko decided to tattoo Sean’s face onto her arm.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

Aiko went to downtown L.A. tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini to get the portrait of her boo on her left bicep, and it looks great. She’s also celebrating her divorce from Dot Da Genius, which was made official last week.

Thoughts on tattooing a portrait of your boyfriend onto your body? Romantic or horrible cover up waiting to happen?

 

