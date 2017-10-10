Frankie Muniz Says He Doesn’t Remember Much Of ‘Malcolm In The Middle’

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — On Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars,” Frankie Muniz spoke about his struggle with memory loss.

Muniz, 31, said multiple medical issues have led to problems with his long term memory which includes remembering his stint on the hit show, “Malcolm In The Middle.”

He said, “We were talking about Malcolm and how it started, and I don’t really have memories of being on the show.”

Muniz recalls of starring on the hit Fox sitcom, which ran for seven seasons from 2000-6, comes from “seeing an episode.”

“Over the past 10 years, my mom will bring up things like trips we went on or big events and they are new stories to me,” he admitted. “I don’t know what the cause of it is. It’s not something I looked into, I just thought it was how my brain is — so I thought it was normal. I didn’t know I should remember going to the Emmys when I was younger.”

Muniz was in a race car accident in 2009 and also suffered nine concussions, and several “mini strokes.”

The star has also been working with his girlfriend Paige to help with his memory loss, and each day, she writes down what they do together in a journal.

Muniz said, “I get sad of the thought of losing the memory because I know that I do, so she writes literally in detail, she’s a writer, a journal so I can look at any day and it does bring me back. She’s very supportive.”