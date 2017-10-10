Eminem Slams Trump With THIS Verse at The Hip Hop Awards [Watch]

By Julia
Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

I feel like I’ve had a lot to report about Eminem lately with the recent news of his LP rumored to drop November 17th.

Tonight on Instagram, Em gave us the heads up to tune into BET for the Hip Hop Awards with this photo as a reminder.

You're going to want to tune into @bet tonight. #HipHopAwards 8pm ET

About an hour into the show Eminem debuted his verse that was entirely directed at President Trump, addressing many recent issues including the NFL protests and hurricanes.

“All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers. – Now if you’re a black athlete you’re a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature for trying to give those a voice who don’t have one. “

 

WATCH:

 

