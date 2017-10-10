Carrie Fisher’s Dog Watched New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer [PICTURE]

By Nathan Vicar

Try to not to get teary-eyed while looking at this photo.

Gary the dog finally saw his mom, Carrie Fisher, for the first time in nearly a year.

A picture was posted to Instagram shows Gary watching his late mama in the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer, which was released Monday.

While we can’t see the front of the French bulldog’s face, we are sure he is having an emotional doggy moment.

People Magazine reports Gary is currently living with Fisher’s assistant Corby McCoin.

According to TODAY, Fisher adopted Gary from her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, as a service pet sometime around 2012 to help her deal with bipolar disorder.

“I live for Gary,” Lourd explained on TODAY in 2016. “He was mine first and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him.”