The Weeknd Unveils ‘Starboy’ Marvel Comic Book

Filed Under: the weeknd

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd can now add Marvel comic book hero to his ever-growing list of career achievements.

Related: Gucci Mane Teams with The Weeknd for New Song ‘Curve’

After teasing the Marvel collaboration, the singer finally made the big reveal over the weekend (Oct. 7) via social media.

“The Weeknd and Marvel presents: STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” he shared. “I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth, he added in regards to the New York Comic Con.

It was at the NYCC signing where The Weeknd was snapped sharing a moment with comic book legend (and fellow Canadian) Todd McFarlane.

See both posts below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live