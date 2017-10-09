Mystery Oreos, Taste Buds, New Flavor, $50,000

Mystery Oreos Debut With $50K Prize If You Guess The Flavor

(Source: mondelez.promo.eprize.com/oreomystery/)

(AMP) — Instead of revealing the newest flavor, OREO is putting taste buds to the test and asking snackers to try the flavor themselves to solve the mystery.

There is one important incentive, you could win thousands of dollars.

Starting Monday, you can submit your guesses for a chance to win $50,000.

Those who submit the correct flavor through Nov. 30 will be interested for a chance to win.

Visit www.OREOmystery.com for additional sweepstakes information and official rules.

Mystery OREO cookies are available nationwide for a limited time.

 

