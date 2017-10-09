Kylie Jenner, Pregnant, Report

Kylie Jenner To Announce Pregnancy Soon: Report

(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

(AMP) — It seems that everyone knows Kylie Jenner is pregnant but she hasn’t officially announced it.

Radar Online claims Jenner has considered selling the story to the highest bidder, but has decided to announce the news herself.

[There’s Already A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume]

They report a source said “Kylie will announce her pregnancy on Instagram in the next week or so and she believes she is going to break the internet when she does.”

The speculation is that Jenner is about four months pregnant.

 

