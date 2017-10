We’ve been waiting on this one!

Eminem‘s eighth major studio album is finally on its way – and soon! According to HITS Daily Double, Em will reportedly be making his return November 17th. Though it’s been a long four year wait since The Marshall Mathers LP 2, it sounds like we’re in the home stretch of a little over a month to get our hands on new Shady.

The more precise date follows last week’s announcement that he was “done” with his LP according to Denaun Porter during an Instagram live.