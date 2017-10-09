Bruno Mars Fans Sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ Beyoncé, Lady Gaga Share Love

Bruno Mars celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday (Oct. 8) with a performance at TD Garden in Boston as part of his 24K Magic World Tour. While he may not have had the day off, his fans made his birthday special by erupting in a sing-along of “Happy Birthday” at the end of his set.

While a fan’s sign which read “Happy Birthday” was displayed behind him, his band conducted the fans to sing the song in unison. Mars smiled and put his hand over his heart to show his appreciation. He later thanked the crowd and promised to see them again soon.

Brown’s famous friends, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and  also wished him a happy birthday through several memorable social media posts and he later thanked everyone for making him feel “extra special.”

