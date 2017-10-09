Aaron Carter Looks AMAZING After Leaving Rehab [PICS]

Aaron Carter has had a roller coaster of a year. But he just completed a two-week tint in rehab, and honestly looks much healthier. He took to Instagram to show his fans his new body, and 30 pound weight gain.
He actually left rehab early because of legal and personal matters but his rep put out a statement that said, “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working towards being the best possible person.”
Good for you, Aaron Carter!
