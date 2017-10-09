Aaron Carter Looks AMAZING After Leaving Rehab [PICS]

Aaron Carter has had a roller coaster of a year. But he just completed a two-week tint in rehab, and honestly looks much healthier. He took to Instagram to show his fans his new body, and 30 pound weight gain.

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

He actually left rehab early because of legal and personal matters but his rep put out a statement that said, “He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working towards being the best possible person.”

Good for you, Aaron Carter!

