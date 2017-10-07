Nelly Arrested After Sexual Assault Accusation

Nelly was arrested this morning in Auburn, WA after a woman accused him of sexual assault, according to The New York Times.

The rapper has been released from custody and no charges have been filed, according to a statement from his attorney.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” Scott Rosenblum said in a statement to The Times. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.”

“Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” he continued.

