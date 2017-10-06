sam smith, too good at goodbyes, little caesars arena, the thrill of it all, jess' scoop, 98 second school, rat and puff, rat and puff show

Sam Smith Announces New Album and Show in Detroit

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second school, jess' scoop, Little Caesars Arena, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, sam smith, the thrill of it all, too good at goodbyes
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

(AMP) — We’ve had “Stay With Me” stuck in our head since 2014, which was the last time Sam Smith put out an album.

However, Smith announced Thursday the release date and title for his second album: “The Thrill of It All” – out November 3rd. 

The best part? He’s also going to be doing a tour to promote the album, and the third stop is in Detroit. Smith will be at the Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2018, which is only his second time performing in Detroit.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m., but you can preorder his album now and get his single “Too Good at Goobyes” plus his unreleased single “Pray.”

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live