Sam Smith Announces New Album and Show in Detroit

(AMP) — We’ve had “Stay With Me” stuck in our head since 2014, which was the last time Sam Smith put out an album.

However, Smith announced Thursday the release date and title for his second album: “The Thrill of It All” – out November 3rd.

The best part? He’s also going to be doing a tour to promote the album, and the third stop is in Detroit. Smith will be at the Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2018, which is only his second time performing in Detroit.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m., but you can preorder his album now and get his single “Too Good at Goobyes” plus his unreleased single “Pray.”