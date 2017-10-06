Miley & Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty with ‘Wildflowers’ Cover

Tonight's show will mark the end of "Miley Week" on 'Fallon.'
Filed Under: Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus brought out a very special guest for her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 5) It was none other than her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Related: Miley Cyrus Impersonates Dolly Parton

The daughter-dad pair teamed up for a cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers.” The fiddle and family harmonies gave the folk-rock tune more of a country feel. Dressed in a light pink feminine strapless dress, Miley sang with passion and sensitivity, leaving a lump in the throats of Petty’s fans, who lost the legendary rocker October 2 after he suffered a heart attack.

Watch the performance below.

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live