Migos Announce Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott Collaborations

Migos have some A-list collaborators in the queue.
Filed Under: Big Sean, Drake, Migos
Migos / Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt

By Hayden Wright

Migos released their second studio album Culture in February and its followup Culture 2 could drop as soon as this month (via XXL). Culture 2 still doesn’t have a release date, but Quavo, Offset and Takeoff sat down with MTV News to discuss the album’s A-list guest appearances.

Related: Migos’ Offset Speaks on Cardi B’s Alleged Assault by Police

“We got a lot of records. We got records with Ty Dolla $ign, records with Big Sean, records with Drake, records with Travis—we gon’ keep it going,” Quavo said.

While Culture 2 gets the finishing touches, Quavo said in a recent Beats 1 interview that he’s working on some movie scripts for the Migos crew, in the tradition of great ’90s hip-hop movies.

“I’m a ’90s baby, and all my favorite movies got all the dope artists in them,” Quavo said. “JuiceMenace II Society, all the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, I Got The Hook-Up, Baller Blockin’ Big Tymers movies. Even Ice Cube, Cube killed it. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live