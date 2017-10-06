Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket for Levis

He's also acting, sponsoring a music festival and writing new tunes.
Filed Under: Justin Timberlake
(David M Benett/Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s trucker jacket, the brand asked pop superstar Justin Timberlake to help give the staple a redesign. He shared a couple of photos of the new piece via Instagram.

Related: Justin Timberlake Models 1950s Swimsuit in ‘Wonder Wheel’ Trailer

Timberlake posted, “For the 50th bday of the trucker jacket, @Levis asked me to redesign one. I did and ever since, it’s been my favorite drinking buddy. 🍻👌🏻 #Denim #Flannel #LiveInLevis.”

The jacket features a Hank Williams patch that says, “Why don’t you mind your own business.”

Timberlake has some experience as a clothing designer, having launched the William Rast brand with Trace Ayala in 2005.

Check out the Timberlake-redesigned Levis trucker jacket below:

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live