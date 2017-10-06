Apple Reveals New Emojis Coming Soon

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Apple has shown off more emoji characters coming to iOS in the future 11.1 update.

The characters are part of Unicode 10, which added 56 new emoji.

The update will include more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.

iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day like Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. Also included in the update is the Love-You Gesture, designed after the “I love you” hand sign in American Sign Language.

The new emoji will debut next week’s developer and public beta previous of iOS 11.1, and will be available in upcoming software updates for iOS, macOS and watchOS.