I’m posting the link to this on my parents’ Facebook wall and so should you because tomorrow is NATIONAL TRANSFER MONEY IN YOUR DAUGHTER’S ACCOUNT DAY, according to WhatNationalDayIsIt.Com

GUESS WHAT TOMORROW IS!!! #yaaaaas 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by 98.7 AMP Radio (@987ampradio) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

I know how this conversation will go though.

“Talk to your father.”

“Talk to your mother.”

“Dad said to ask you.”

“No.”

“Dad, Mom said no.”

“Fine, HERE”

Tomorrow is going to be great. I can feel it.