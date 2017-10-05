P!nk Announces Tour Coming to Little Caesars Arena

(AMP) — P!nk is bringing her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” to Detroit.

She will be playing at Little Caesars Arena on March 25. Bleachers will provide support.

Tickets ($39.95, $59.95, $79.95, $125.95, $149.95 and $175) go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com.

P!nk last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. According to a release, The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now.”

Her seventh album, “Beautiful Trauma,” will be released on Oct. 13. She has sold more than 42 million albums and 75 million singles.