Netflix, Price Hiking, Raising Price, Price, New, 2017

Netflix Is Raising Its Price, Again

Filed Under: Netflix, Raising Price
Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Netflix is increasing the cost of its most popular plan.

It’s the first time in two years the price has been raised.

According to Mashable, those paying $9.99 per month for the standard service will pay $10.99 and those paying $11.99 per month for the premium service will pay $13.99. But there’s some good news for those paying $7.99 for the basic plan.

Mashable reports these subscribers won’t experience a price increase — at least not right away.

The biggest differentiators between Netflix’s plans are the number of screens subscribers can simultaneously stream their content on and the availability of HD and ultra HD.

The changes affect new U.S. members, while existing members will be alerted of the price change on October 19 ahead of their next billing cycle.

Netflix points to the addition of “more exclusive TV shows and movies” as a rationale for the price hike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live