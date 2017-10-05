Netflix Is Raising Its Price, Again

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Netflix is increasing the cost of its most popular plan.

It’s the first time in two years the price has been raised.

According to Mashable, those paying $9.99 per month for the standard service will pay $10.99 and those paying $11.99 per month for the premium service will pay $13.99. But there’s some good news for those paying $7.99 for the basic plan.

Mashable reports these subscribers won’t experience a price increase — at least not right away.

The biggest differentiators between Netflix’s plans are the number of screens subscribers can simultaneously stream their content on and the availability of HD and ultra HD.

The changes affect new U.S. members, while existing members will be alerted of the price change on October 19 ahead of their next billing cycle.

Netflix points to the addition of “more exclusive TV shows and movies” as a rationale for the price hike.