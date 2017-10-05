Maroon 5 Reveal ‘Red Blue Pills’ Tracklist & Special Guests

By Scott T. Sterling

After revealing the band was set to release a new album, Red Blue Pills, Maroon 5 have offered details on the full-length, including a tracklisting and special guests.

Due for release on Nov. 3, Red Blue Pills will feature appearances from A$AP Rocky, SZA, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. Kendrick Lamar and Future also appear the deluxe version of the album.

See the full tracklisting below.

Best 4 U

What Lovers Do featuring SZA

Wait

Lips On You

Bet My Heart

Help Me Out featuring Julia Michaels

Who I Am featuring LunchMoney Lewis

Whiskey featuring A$AP Rocky

Girls Like You

Closure

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

Denim Jacket

Visions

Plastic Rose

Don’t Wanna Know featuring Kendrick Lamar

Cold featuring Future