Maroon 5 Reveal ‘Red Blue Pills’ Tracklist & Special Guests

Photo: Guy Aroch

By Scott T. Sterling

After revealing the band was set to release a new album, Red Blue Pills, Maroon 5 have offered details on the full-length, including a tracklisting and special guests.

Due for release on Nov. 3, Red Blue Pills will feature appearances from A$AP Rocky, SZA, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. Kendrick Lamar and Future also appear the deluxe version of the album.

See the full tracklisting below.

Best 4 U
What Lovers Do featuring SZA
Wait
Lips On You
Bet My Heart
Help Me Out featuring Julia Michaels
Who I Am featuring LunchMoney Lewis
Whiskey featuring A$AP Rocky
Girls Like You
Closure

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

Denim Jacket
Visions
Plastic Rose
Don’t Wanna Know featuring Kendrick Lamar
Cold featuring Future

