Watch Fall Out Boy’s Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Filed Under: fall out boy

By Scott T. Sterling

Leave it to alt-rock heroes Fall Out Boy to provide some very necessary comic relief to the week.

Related: Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools

The band has revealed a hilarious new commercial for its official Bluetooth fidget spinner. You’ll definitely want to watch it below.

The limited edition fidget spinner lights up, features a Bluetooth speaker and comes with a digital copy of the band’s upcoming album, M A N I A, which is set for release on Jan. 19.

It’s available at Fall Out Boy’s online store for $15.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live