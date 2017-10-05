DETROIT PERFORMS LIVE AT THE FILLMORE DETROIT; FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD

A Detroit Public TV Primetime Gala!  Detroit performs LIVE at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, November 3rd.

 

Doors open at 6:30pm; a live broadcast with R&B, Motown, Rock, Jazz and more!

 

Featuring:

  • Rubben Studdard
  • Alexander Zonjic & The Motor City Horns
  • Jill Jack
  • The Miracles Revue with Mark Scott
  • Ethan Daniel Davidson
  • Lady Sunshine
  • Tom Butwin

 

For tickets visit www.DetroitPerforms.org/LIVE.

 

 

