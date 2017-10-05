DETROIT PERFORMS LIVE AT THE FILLMORE DETROIT; FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD

A Detroit Public TV Primetime Gala! Detroit performs LIVE at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, November 3rd.

Doors open at 6:30pm; a live broadcast with R&B, Motown, Rock, Jazz and more!

Featuring:

Rubben Studdard

Alexander Zonjic & The Motor City Horns

Jill Jack

The Miracles Revue with Mark Scott

Ethan Daniel Davidson

Lady Sunshine

Tom Butwin

For tickets visit www.DetroitPerforms.org/LIVE.

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.