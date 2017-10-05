DETROIT PERFORMS LIVE AT THE FILLMORE DETROIT; FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD

A Detroit Public TV Primetime Gala! Detroit performs LIVE at The Fillmore in Detroit on Friday, November 3rd.
Doors open at 6:30pm; a live broadcast with R&B, Motown, Rock, Jazz and more!
Featuring:
- Rubben Studdard
- Alexander Zonjic & The Motor City Horns
- Jill Jack
- The Miracles Revue with Mark Scott
- Ethan Daniel Davidson
- Lady Sunshine
- Tom Butwin
For tickets visit www.DetroitPerforms.org/LIVE.
