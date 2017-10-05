Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas All October

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, Applebee's, jess' scoop, margaritas, October, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show
(iStock)

Party people, unite!

Applebee’s is making sure we all have a good time this month, because they are giving away dollar margaritas throughout all of October! The Dollarita is what they’re calling these signature margaritas that are part of their Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

The vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, Patrick Kirk, said, “We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination.”

I have a feeling that we’ll all remember just how much of a bar Applebee’s is come November.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live