Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas All October

Party people, unite!

Applebee’s is making sure we all have a good time this month, because they are giving away dollar margaritas throughout all of October! The Dollarita is what they’re calling these signature margaritas that are part of their Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

The vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, Patrick Kirk, said, “We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination.”

I have a feeling that we’ll all remember just how much of a bar Applebee’s is come November.