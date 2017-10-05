ALEXANDER ZONJIC & FRIENDS @ BOO’S MUSIC BISTRO; NOVEMBER 11TH & DECEMBER 16TH

Boo’s Music Bistro, featuring world class jazz and delicious cuisine, welcomes Alexander Zonjic & Friends on Saturday, November 11th and December 16th.

 

Each date consists of 2 sets; 7:30pm & 9:15pm.  Dinner & music $35.

 

For details and reservations, call 248-632-9589 or 313-964-5050.

 

Dinner & A Show Buffet Menu

  • 4 meat carving stations:
    • Roast beef
    • Rack of pork
    • Roasted turkey
    • Salmon
  • Whipped potatoes
  • Butternut squash
  • Stewed green beans
  • Broccoli
  • Salad bar

 

Boo’s Music Bistro is located at 215 S. Main Street in Royal Oak, MI 48067 (located inside of Mr. B’s Royal Oak).

 

