ALEXANDER ZONJIC & FRIENDS @ BOO’S MUSIC BISTRO; NOVEMBER 11TH & DECEMBER 16TH

Boo’s Music Bistro, featuring world class jazz and delicious cuisine, welcomes Alexander Zonjic & Friends on Saturday, November 11th and December 16th.

Each date consists of 2 sets; 7:30pm & 9:15pm. Dinner & music $35.

For details and reservations, call 248-632-9589 or 313-964-5050.

Dinner & A Show Buffet Menu

4 meat carving stations: Roast beef Rack of pork Roasted turkey Salmon

Whipped potatoes

Butternut squash

Stewed green beans

Broccoli

Salad bar

Boo’s Music Bistro is located at 215 S. Main Street in Royal Oak, MI 48067 (located inside of Mr. B’s Royal Oak).

