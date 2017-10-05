ALEXANDER ZONJIC & FRIENDS @ BOO’S MUSIC BISTRO; NOVEMBER 11TH & DECEMBER 16TH

Boo’s Music Bistro, featuring world class jazz and delicious cuisine, welcomes Alexander Zonjic & Friends on Saturday, November 11th and December 16th.
Each date consists of 2 sets; 7:30pm & 9:15pm. Dinner & music $35.
For details and reservations, call 248-632-9589 or 313-964-5050.
Dinner & A Show Buffet Menu
- 4 meat carving stations:
- Roast beef
- Rack of pork
- Roasted turkey
- Salmon
- Whipped potatoes
- Butternut squash
- Stewed green beans
- Broccoli
- Salad bar
Boo’s Music Bistro is located at 215 S. Main Street in Royal Oak, MI 48067 (located inside of Mr. B’s Royal Oak).
