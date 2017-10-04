Sam Smith Caught Kissing The Star Of 13 Reasons Why!

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 13 Reasons Why, 98 second scoop, brandon flynn, celebrity couple, jess' scoop, justin foley, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, sam smith
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

It was only a few weeks ago that Sam Smith admitted in more than one interview how “very, very single” he was. But now, he seems to be very, very taken – and by 13 Reasons Why star, Brandon Flynn!

The couple was spotted kissing and holding hands in Greenwich Village, NYC on Tuesday. The couple seem to be extra comfortable and cozy together, which makes us all think this has been happening for a while now.

Flynn, who played Justin Foley in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, came out via Instagram just a few weeks ago.

Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

 

And in Smith’s world, his new single “Too Good At Goodbyes” has been a huge hit for fans, leaving them wanting more.

We wish the young couple the best of luck in their new, budding love!

 

 

