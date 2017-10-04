Sam Smith Caught Kissing The Star Of 13 Reasons Why!

It was only a few weeks ago that Sam Smith admitted in more than one interview how “very, very single” he was. But now, he seems to be very, very taken – and by 13 Reasons Why star, Brandon Flynn!

The couple was spotted kissing and holding hands in Greenwich Village, NYC on Tuesday. The couple seem to be extra comfortable and cozy together, which makes us all think this has been happening for a while now.

Flynn, who played Justin Foley in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, came out via Instagram just a few weeks ago.

And in Smith’s world, his new single “Too Good At Goodbyes” has been a huge hit for fans, leaving them wanting more.

We wish the young couple the best of luck in their new, budding love!

