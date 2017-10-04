On Halloween, This Treat Is Michigan’s Favorite

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Michigan’s favorite candy has been revealed.

Candystore.com determined that candy corn is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan.

The mass distributor took data over the past 10 years from its sales made in every U.S. state and in Canada and determined which candy claims the top spot in each locale.

About Michigan, Candystore.com said:

“Mighty Michigan has a love affair with candy corn. You may have thought it was automobiles or College football. Nope. Candy corn rules this midwestern state, that is shaped like a mitten. Or maybe it’s a hand reaching out for more candy corn.

Michigan wasn’t the only state to share a love for candy corn. It was the most popular candy in Alabama, Idaho, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

According to the data, Michigan consumes nearly 146,782 pounds of candy corn. Coming in second were Skittles (135,982), and in third was Starburst (87,740).

Here’s what the favorites were for the rest of America:

According to Candystore.com, $2.7 billion is expected to be spent on trick-or-treat candy in 2017.

