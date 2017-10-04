Denaun Porter Jokes That Eminem’s Next Album Is Done (UPDATE)

(AMP) — UPDATE 1:13 p.m. ET: Eminem’s longtime collaborator and hype man, Denaun Porter, was just “trolling the trollers,” according to Complex. Complex reached out to Porter, who said that his statement that Eminem was “done” with his new album was simply him joking with people who kept asking him about the status of the long-awaited album.

“Anytime they come in there, they can expect to get trolled with any kind of question like that,” the producer told Complex. “I’m never the person to give up that kind of information. I might say, ‘Hey, we’re working on it’ or ‘Hey, we’re close.’ But I’m never going to be the guy that gives up the information. But they can get trolled.”

Original story below:

Detriot rapper and legend, Eminem, hasn’t released an album since 2013 and has appeared on only a handful of singles since. It’s been a year since he teased us with a potential album via twitter:

Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

But we now have conformation that the album is done!

Eminem’s longtime collaborator and hype man, Denaun Porter, was the first to confirm the album. He spilled the beans during an Instagram live stream when he said, “Am I working on Eminem’s new album? No, we are done. How about that?”

There aren’t many more details about the album, but rumors have started to spin about the release date being before Thanksgiving of this year and 2 Chaniz appearing on a song.

Oh, wait, we lied. There is something else we know. According to Porter the album is, “amazeballs.”

Oh Eminem, we’ve missed you.

Follow us for more scoop stories: @RatAndPuffShow