Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Speak on Las Vegas Tragedy

By Robyn Collins

New American Idol judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were interviewed on Good Morning America where they discussed the deadly shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

“It was one of the most heartbreaking days of life,” Bryan said.

After the incident, Luke spoke with his good friend Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting began. He shared what that difficult conversation was like:

“Hearing one of your best friends shaken up like that, knowing they’ll never be able to un-see these things, you get lumps, and you get nauseated,” Bryan said.

“It’s horrible,” added Perry. “I think that everyone feels like their heart has just been ripped out of their chest, and we just don’t know when it’s gonna happen again. And I think we’re all trying to figure out the answers.”

“I pray every day,” she continued, “but I think the one thing we have to remember is that prayer without action is powerless, and we have to have some action. We have to take a good hard look at what our rules and our boundaries are with gun reform, no one’s saying take away your guns, but we just don’t necessarily need assault rifles.”

Perry closed with saying, “I know it’s a touchy subject, but I think we really have to take a good hard look at it.”

