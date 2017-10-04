Louis Vuitton Debuts ‘Stranger Things’ T-Shirt

By Nathan Vicar

Louis Vuitton gave a nod to the Upside Down when the brand presented a "Stranger Things" graphic tee with its Spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The top is a classic, black oversized T-shirt featuring a new poster for the show’s second season, which is fashioned after iconic ’70s and ’80s movie posters.

The show’s Will (Noah Schanpps), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are on the shirt.

The piece also features a chain detail at the neckline.

Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière hinted at his involvement with the cast back in September 2016 when he posted photos to his Instagram of himself with the kids from the show hanging out around Paris.

“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time,” he told Vogue after the show. “And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show. It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things . . . I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”

No word on how much the shirt will cost.

The new season of the highly-anticipated season will debut on Oct. 27.