Louis Vuitton, Stranger Things, T-Shirt

Louis Vuitton Debuts ‘Stranger Things’ T-Shirt

Filed Under: Louis Vuitton, Stranger Things, t-shirt
Clothing Detail at the Louis Vuitton Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Louis Vuitton gave a nod to the Upside Down when the brand presented a “Stranger Things” graphic tee with its Spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The top is a classic, black oversized T-shirt featuring a new poster for the show’s second season, which is fashioned after iconic ’70s and ’80s movie posters.

The show’s Will (Noah Schanpps), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are on the shirt.

The piece also features a chain detail at the neckline.

gettyimages 857171832 Louis Vuitton Debuts Stranger Things T Shirt

A model presents a creation for Louis Vuitton during the women’s 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris, on October 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière hinted at his involvement with the cast back in September 2016 when he posted photos to his Instagram of himself with the kids from the show hanging out around Paris.

“I met the kids last season, and we had a very good time,” he told Vogue after the show. “And so we spoke and we thought it was very funny, maybe, to do a little citation of the series that is coming out soon in the show. It’s always great to have a little accident like that in the styling, like if the girl has kept her T-shirt from backstage in a way, and so Stranger Things . . . I think it was one of the most wanted clothes backstage by the girls.”

No word on how much the shirt will cost.

The new season of the highly-anticipated season will debut on Oct. 27.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live