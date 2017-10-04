Lorde Reveals Opening Acts for North American Tour

Filed Under: Lorde
Photo: Tommaso Boddi / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lorde is set to dance her way across North America, and she’s bringing along an all-star crew of friends with her.

Related: Lorde Announces 2018 North American Tour Dates

For her upcoming 2018 tour, dubbed “The North American Dance,” Lorde will be joined by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, and progressive pop acts Mitski and Tove Stryke.

There are additional opening acts for select dates on the tour that will be revealed at a later date.

See which opening acts are set for individual shows here.

Check out Lorde’s full North American run below.

3/1/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
3/2/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
3/3/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
3/5/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
3/8/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
3/10/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden
3/12/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
3/13/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
3/14/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
3/16/18 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
3/18/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
3/19/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
3/21/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
3/23/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
3/24/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena
3/25/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
3/27/18 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
3/28/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena
3/29/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
3/31/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
4/2/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
4/3/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
4/4/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
4/6/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
4/7/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
4/8/18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
4/11/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
4/12/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
4/14/18 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
4/15/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live