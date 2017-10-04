Diplo Stands Up for Gun Control After Vegas Shooting with Graphic Photo

EDM star Diplo has taken a strong stance in support of gun control following the Route 91 shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

The DJ/producer posted an extremely graphic and disturbing photo to Twitter allegedly from the aftermath of the shooting.

“Sorry for the graphic image but this is America with no gun control,” he posted. “I just landed back home and I’m trying not to cry tonight.”

Diplo engaged a number of Twitter users who responded to the post, standing firm in his statements that America is long overdue for more stringent gun control measures.

“I work in Vegas this could have happened to me,” he explained, in reference to his residency at Wynn Nightlife.

“Hard to watch but it’s necessary,” he told another user who questioned Diplo’s use of the graphic image. “I have to pass this when I go to work tomorrow in Vegas you do not… If you want to be sheltered from this I can understand. You can unfollow.”

In a separate post, Diplo linked out to Jimmy Kimmel’s recent tearful monologue recounting the shooting and calling for stricter gun control laws in America.

“If photos like the one Diplo retweeted disgust you, good. They should,” posted a fan. “Maybe it’ll make people actually DO something to end to this horror.”

