Designers Invent Jeans That Don’t Hurt When You Eat Too Much

(AMP) — Not all heroes wear capes.

We all have had to settle on drawstring sweatpants or unbuttoning the pants on Thanksgiving, trips to Chipotle, and other moments when we eat with abandon, but now there’s a new option.

Two fashion designers invented a pair of jeans that don’t make you feel uncomfortable when eat too much.

The jeans, named the Kelly Skinny jeans, are being sold by Beija-Flor.

The company uses eco-friendly material to design jeans that “adapt to your life” and make you feel as comfortable as possible, no matter the circumstance.

According to the product description on Beija-Flor’s website, the jeans also have the ability to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

These miracle jeans can be yours for $188.