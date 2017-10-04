‘Bob’s Burger’s’ the Movie is Officially in the Works!

Begin your countdown now. Because ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is set to hit the big screen come July 2020, Deadline reports.

The hit show, which launched it’s 8th season just the other day is gearing up for something a bit longer than your average episode.

According to Deadline, creator Loren Bouchard says, “We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen, we know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The movie set to release in 2020 will be 20th Century Fox’s first animated movie based on a series in 13 years, since The Simpsons Movie.