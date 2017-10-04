‘Bob’s Burger’s’ the Movie is Officially in the Works!

By Julia
Filed Under: 20th Century Fox, Bob's Burgers, movie
(Bob's Burgers)

Begin your countdown now. Because ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is set to hit the big screen come July 2020, Deadline reports.

The hit show, which launched it’s 8th season just the other day is gearing up for something a bit longer than your average episode.

According to Deadline, creator Loren Bouchard says, “We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen, we know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The movie set to release in 2020 will be 20th Century Fox’s first animated movie based on a series in 13 years, since The Simpsons Movie. 

 

 

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live