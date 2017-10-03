Mean Girls Cast Reunites To Raise Money For Vegas Victims

It’s October 3rd.

And usually on this day every year, we celebrate by sharing the iconic Mean Girls scene… but this year the mood is very different after Vegas’ tragedy.

Several of the movie’s cast members, Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), and Damian (Daniel Franzese) have joined forces to use their October 3rd power to raise money for the victims.

The cast created their own GoFundMe page, with goal of raising $300,000 for the National Compassion Fund that helps victims of mass crime.

Watch their video and make a donation HERE