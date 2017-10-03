Hugh Hefner, Jared Leto, Hugh Hefner, Biopic, Playboy, Founder, Movie, Film

Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic

(Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Glenn Francis and Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

(AMP) — Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto will soon wear the iconic silk pajamas and smoking jacket of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for an upcoming biopic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto petitioned director Brett Ratner for the role.

“Jared is an old friend,” Ratner said. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

The article states that Leto never had the chance to meet Hefner before he died at the age of 91 last month.

Ratner invited the actor to the Playboy Mansion for the premiere of Amazon’s docuseries American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story (and Hef’s 91st birthday party), but he was too ill for a meeting.

“There’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants,” Ratner said.

 

