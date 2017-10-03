Here’s How Michiganders Can Help Victims of The Las Vegas Shooting

The deadliest mass shooting in modern American history happened over the weekend in Las Vegas. After a man opened fire during a country music festival, more than 50 people were killed and over 500 more were injured. A tragedy like this requires everyone’s help to fully heal, and here’s where you can make a difference.

Donating money:

A GoFundMe page was created by Clark County Commission Chair for Las Vegas Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo to help the victims and families of the shooting. The pages says, “funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.”

Donating blood:

AMP’s sister station, WYCD is hosting a blood drive today with the Red Cross to help the families and victims. The drive will be taking place in three locations throughout the day.

Any and all help will be greatly appreciated and are much needed. It’s times like these where we must come together and lift each other up.