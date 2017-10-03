Did Taylor Swift Just Tease A New Song Via UPS Commercial? [VIDEO]

By Rat & Puff
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans have been on the lookout for any and all signs of a new song from the resurrected pop queen. With her album coming out in a little over a month (November 10th!!!!), some fans think they’ve found her next single.

She teamed up with UPS, who is promoting her album by putting it on their trucks. In the commercial, Swift fans are talking about how exciting and cool it is to see her album heading down the freeway, but the real news is in the song playing behind the fans. It sounds like a normal EDM song with a few sped up vocals, no big deal.

Wrong. BIG DEAL!!!!!

One Swift fan slowed down the audio and decided that it sounded eerily like a possible new single tease from Swift. If this is true, it’d be her third single since announcing her album release.

Swift has yet to comment.

 

Take a listen and let us know what you think on our social media: @RatAndPuffShow

