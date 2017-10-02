‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Win: McDonald’s To Offer Szechuan Sauce

(AMP) — It’s time to rejoice, “Rick & Morty” fans.

McDonald’s has heard the calling to bring back the Szechuan dipping sauce that promoted Disney’s “Mulan” in 1998.

For one day only, on Oct.7, the fast-food giant will offer the the long-lost dipping sauce to coincide with the release of their new Crispy Tenders at select restaurant locations.

After an appearance in the latest season’s premiere, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” more than 40,000 people signed a Change.org petition demanding McDonald’s to bring back the sauce.

In August, EDM superstar Deadmau5 spent a whopping $15,000 for a bottle of the rare dipping sauce.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

Click here to find a participating McDonald’s.