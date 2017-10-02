‘All I Could Hear Was Tons And Tons Of Gunshots,’ Says Man At Las Vegas Shooting

(987 AMP Radio) Max from Nashville flew into Las Vegas at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to catch a Marshmallow concert and ended up in what could be the largest mass shooting in American history.

At least 50 people are dead and 400 injured after a man opened fire from the roof of Mandalay Bay into a country music concert where Jason Aldean was playing.

“I noticed there was a concert going on over there and Jason Aldean was playing so I got there right around, a little after 10 o’clock. The shooting started at 10:30,” Max told Rat & Puff on 987 AMP Radio in Detroit.

“It happened so fast all I could hear was tons and tons of gunshots, people screaming, people running left and right, it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen … Within minutes there’s just, Las Vegas Boulevard was just covered in people running left and right, hundreds of squad cars. I actually got pulled into the Bellagio as a hold area … Within the hour Las Vegas was literally shut down, form bars to airports to restaurants, clubs, everything.”

As soon as he was able to leave the hotel, he went straight to the airport to go back home.

Obviously still shaken, he said the shooting was just “one after another, after another, after another.”

“They were in a sequence … As I can see some of the other videos on Instagram which are a little more detailed… They were in more of a sequence vs all at once.”

He added some in the crowd seemed confused — was it fireworks or another part of the show? “It’s a concert so you never really know what to expect, loud noises and gunshots can get confused … But once someone catches on, everyone catches on.”

Max said he didn’t see anyone get shot, but 200 or so friends reached out to make sure he’s OK. “My phone is continuously blowing up.”

Follow us for more updates: @RatandPuffshow