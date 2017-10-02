Lil Wayne Refuses to Perform At Concert For Security Issues

Lil Wayne is rap royalty, but even the royal have to abide by the rules.

Lil Wayne pulled a total diva move Saturday night and skipped out on a concert in Columbia, South Carolina. His reason? Security wouldn’t let him go through the venue unchecked.

The venue, Colonial Life Arena, wrote a statement saying Lil Wayne “elected not to come into the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures.” They continued to say, “While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members.”

Lil Wayne was set to preform with 2 Chainz, Cardi B and Tory Lanez, but opted to leave instead of going through security.

Do you think he was in the wrong for this move?

