They’re Remaking Hocus Pocus and I’m Livid

Today while out to lunch with my brother, he looked up and told me the news: Disney Channel will be doing a remake of Hocus Pocus.

We both groaned instantly.

According to Deadline, Disney will be doing the honors by including none of the OG cast and bringing on a new director. Though Boston reports that Midler, Najimy, and Parker have ALL expressed interest in being part of a sequel, they decided to go in a different direction entirely.

I tried. I tried to see this from another light. But I couldn’t. Hocus Pocus was such an important part of my childhood and you’re going to go in and act like EVERY PART OF IT WASN’T PERFECT ENOUGH TO BE LEFT ALONE?! Sure. I’m dramatic AF about a movie from 1993, but I’m not the only one. And I’m sure Thackery Binx would roll over in his grave about this!

Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br — Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017

