Taco Bell And Forever 21 Team Up To Launch Clothing Line

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Love Taco Bell? You’ll soon be able to wear it on our sleeve- literally.

Taco Bell and Forever 21 are launching a fashion line together.

Yes, you read that right: Starting on Oct. 11, you’ll be able to hit the mall for clothes “inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for,” according to a press release.

The line will include tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies, sweatshirts, and anorak jackets.  The collection also features select graphic tees, a pullover and hoodie for girls.

forever 21 taco bell 20170927 inline a119adcab07b141b4b7b88b1df630cc8 today inline large Taco Bell And Forever 21 Team Up To Launch Clothing Line

(Source: Taco Bell/Forever 21)

According to the press release, the pieces are “updated with pops of color and distinctive illustrations that effortlessly bring the heat.”

This isn’t the first time a fast food chain has gotten into the clothing business.  In July, KFC launched an online, chicken-inspired clothing shop.

 

