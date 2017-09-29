Taco Bell And Forever 21 Team Up To Launch Clothing Line

By Nathan Vicar



Love Taco Bell? You'll soon be able to wear it on our sleeve- literally.

Taco Bell and Forever 21 are launching a fashion line together.

Yes, you read that right: Starting on Oct. 11, you’ll be able to hit the mall for clothes “inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for,” according to a press release.

The line will include tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies, sweatshirts, and anorak jackets. The collection also features select graphic tees, a pullover and hoodie for girls.

According to the press release, the pieces are “updated with pops of color and distinctive illustrations that effortlessly bring the heat.”

This isn’t the first time a fast food chain has gotten into the clothing business. In July, KFC launched an online, chicken-inspired clothing shop.