The Detroit based company, Shinola, known for their luxury watches has unveiled their newest watch and it’s a total gem for Michiganders. The new watch series, the “Petoskey Stone Collection,” features real Petoskey stones in the watches.

From the northern shores of Lake #Michigan to #Detroit, the special edition Petoskey Stone Collection features rare, one-of-a-kind​ dials built from hand-picked and polished fossilized stones. Link in our bio. A post shared by Shinola (@shinola) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

They are GORGEOUS… and pricey. They’re going for $700-750 a watch.

Start saving, people! You can find out more about the watches here.

