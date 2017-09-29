Reese’s Debunks Sick, Twisted Rumor About Them Going Away

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — All hell broke loose when a sick and twisted rumor that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were going to be discontinued due to low sales.

Unsurprisingly, Reese’s Twitter mentions were flooded with Twitter users who were outraged and had their peanut butter and chocolate-loving hearts broken.

Are you guys seriously about to ruin lives just like that ?!!!? .. please tell me this is a rumor 😓💔 please 🙏🏾@ReesesPBCups pic.twitter.com/MRCWYuiZzE — Tamara (@xx_tm1) September 27, 2017

@ReesesPBCups @Hersheys So I heard a rumor that Reese's will be discontinued as of Oct 2017…please tell me this is a lie pic.twitter.com/ulN8o6CRbQ — Enoon… (@Shaq_Attack1105) September 26, 2017

But you can relax, because Reese’s isn’t going anywhere.

The rumor stems from a viral news story that was published on Breaking News 365, a prank site that allows users to write and publish their own fake news stories.

Reese’s was quick to debunk the rumor with a pretty funny meme.

Well done, Reese’s.

Now excuse us while we go eat a Reese’s Halloween Pumpkin.