Reese’s Debunks Sick, Twisted Rumor About Them Going Away

All hell broke loose when a sick and twisted rumor that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were going to be discontinued due to low sales.
Unsurprisingly, Reese’s Twitter mentions were flooded with Twitter users who were outraged and had their peanut butter and chocolate-loving hearts broken.
But you can relax, because Reese’s isn’t going anywhere.
The rumor stems from a viral news story that was published on Breaking News 365, a prank site that allows users to write and publish their own fake news stories.
Reese’s was quick to debunk the rumor with a pretty funny meme.
Well done, Reese’s.
Now excuse us while we go eat a Reese’s Halloween Pumpkin.